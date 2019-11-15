Getting ready for ski season: Magic Mountain Ski Resort

Magic Mountain is waiting for the snow to fall, because they are excited to open.

"We’ve mowed the trails, got everything ready for it, for the ski season," said Gary Miller, the owner of the mountain. "We’ve been working round the clock to get everything ready, we’re waiting for the snow to start flying now. We just got our inspection, and everything is good, we are ready to go."

Magic Mountain prides itself on being a great place to learn how to ski or ride, all of the ski instructors have just finished a training course to teach ski school.

"They’ve all been certified and approved, so that’s one good thing that we have, you know that our teaching staff is excellent. That’s what we try to concentrate on, the beginners," Miller said.

They don’t know yet when there opening day will be, since they rely all on natural snow.

"We are hoping that we will open the first of December is what we are hoping, you never know it’s up to mother nature whether we get snow or not. Usually the first through the 10th of December is over the years when we’ve opened up," Miller said.

Miller says that the lift tickets and ski rentals prices haven’t been raised because he wants the whole family to spend the day on the slopes.

"It's all geared for the family. That’s what we want, the whole family to come up here. The other exciting thing is that we’re close, we are only about 40, 45 minutes away from Twin Falls, the roads are always good, they do a great job plowing it, so it’s close for you to come and enjoy it," Miller said.

For more information visit magicmountainresort.com