Getting ready for ski season: Pomerelle Mountain Ski Resort

Pomerelle sits at an elevation of 8,000 feet and is only 12 miles from the center of Albion, and they have been preparing for opening day for months.

"We are integrating a live stream web cam that will be up in just a couple of weeks, you’ll be able to go right to our website and see a web cam, and be able to see a view, see the conditions, right as they are, and not have to question if it’s a good day or not," said Zack Alexander, the manager of the mountain.

The mountain will also have brand new night lights for those who want to go out to the mountain after work.

"What they do is they actually work with the spectrum of the snow, so that instead of just bouncing off the snow and somewhat blinding the skier and rider, it actually absorbs that light, and refracts the light throughout the bottom of the snow, so as a skier and rider, the visual perception that you’re going to get is going to be fantastic," Alexander said.

All Pomerelle needs now is one good storm and they are set to open.

"We try to shoot to be open by Thanksgiving, if we can open earlier great. It’s looking like this season, the ground is good and wet, and everything is frozen now, so anything that falls now should start to stick," Alexander said.

Alexander says that Pomerelle sits in a unique location, where the bottom of the valley will be completely clear, and it will be snowing on the top of the mountain. They average 500 inches of snow per season.

"You’re going to have just fantastic atmosphere, good family friendly vibe, you are always going to have a good time. Great snow, great grooming," Alexander said. "We have an excellent staff. We have wonderful people, and if you are looking for a place to bring your entire family, whether you are a beginner or advanced, there is something here for everybody."

For more information, visit pomerelle.com