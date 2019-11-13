Getting ready for ski season: Soldier Mountain

Soldier Mountain is about 10 miles away from Fairfield, right in the Sawtooth National Forest.

Solider mountain has 31 trails accessible by ski lift, but also has world renowned cat skiing.

Soldier Mountain began preparing for opening day months ago.

“We’ve got all of our lift maintenance wrapped up, we did a load test on life one, where we go through and individually test all of our safety systems with a full load on it,” said Matt McFerran, the owner of Soldier Mountain. "We’ve got that knocked out. We did our 20% grips. We pull those, have them inspected and rebuild them and then put the chairs back on, and we are through all of that."

The process of inspecting the chairs takes about two weeks per lift.

“Now we have a little bit of Snow Cat work to do, rebuild some tracks that we tore up last winter, get those ready for the season,” McFerran said.

“We build snow roads up to 9,500 feet, and we have 10 to 14 thousand vertical ski days, we load up 12 people and go up from there, make as many laps as we can in a day, we have 2,000 acres in our permitted area, and only have 12 skiers per day on that,” McFerran said.

Since they don’t blow any snow, they rely solely on Mother Nature for their opening day. Usually right around mid-December.

“This is, Soldier has its own feel, there is no crowds, and it’s easy to get to and we have endless powder skiing,” McFerran said.

Learn more about Soldier Mountain on its website at SoldierMountain.com.