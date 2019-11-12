Getting ready for ski season: Sun Valley

The temperature is dropping and that means that ski season is right around the corner.

Nov. 28, at 9 a.m. is opening day for Sun Valley. (Source: KMVT)

Whether people are looking for a vacation, or just a quick day trip there is a mountain usually nearby.

“We are looking forward to a great season here at Sun Valley resort,” said Kelli Lusk, the public information officer for Sun Valley resort.

Sun Valley will be a part of the Epic Pass Holders for the first time this year.

“People who have the full Epic Pass will be able to get seven days here, and then there is other resorts, which are owned and operated by Vail Resorts, they can get unlimited days at the other ones,” Lusk said.

And people who have the unrestricted Sun Valley passes such as the challenger, can also get 50% off lift tickets at other Vail Resorts across the country.

Opening day is 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, which is Thanksgiving.

There is lots to do in town as well.

“And if they want to take a break from the mountain, we have a lot they can do in the village, bowling, shopping, swimming, seeing a movie, we have a whole laundry list of things people can do in Sun Valley,” Lusk said.

They have already been blowing snow for two weeks since the temperatures drop low enough at night.

“I think it's just the amazing grooming, amazing conditions. No lift lines, blue bird skies, it's really a treat for people to come up here, spend a couple days up on the mountain,” said Lusk.

So if people are interested in spending a long weekend away, or taking a quick day trip north, visit SunValley.com for all the information people need.

Be sure to tune back in to KMVT News Tuesday night for all the information you need about Soldier Mountain.