Getting ready for the fall hunting season

The fall hunting season is just around the corner, with archery beginning in late August.

This year's hunting season should be a good one, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game office in Jerome.

They say that the late winter and late spring was not good for the fawns. A lot of young deer didn't make it through the winter.

Mature deer numbers are the same as last year, but the numbers of elk are up.

Archery hunts are the first to start, at the end of August through September, going into rifle season in October, and short range weapon hunts in November and December.

“Elk don't die in the winter. Our elk herds are healthy, they remain healthy, and this should be another good year for elk hunting in the Magic Valley," said Mike McDonald from Idaho Fish and Game.

He also reminds people that if you missed the first drawing for control hunts, you can reapply starting Aug. 5 for the next 10 days, and you might be chosen for a controlled hunt tag for this season.