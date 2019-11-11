Navigating potholes around the holiday season

Thanksgiving is around the corner. A time when many celebrate what's most important — families.

For that to happen, people often have to hit the road. But if the road is in bad shape, it could result in tragedy or even disaster.

That's why AAA is informing people about road conditions this holiday season.

Matthew Conde, the Oregon/Idaho AAA public and government affairs director, said not only should drivers check weather reports and traffic cameras before leaving, but they should be mindful of the time they are leaving — especially if it's early mornings or late nights.

The reason is, those are the time when roads are usually frozen, and water can potentially find its way into the cracks. Once that happens, and if it gets run over by heavy vehicles, the dreaded pothole appears.

"The best thing to do if you're gonna go through one, try to go as slow as possible if you're going through that pothole, so that you can kind of take care your alignment and avoid some other issues," Conde said.

He also noted potholes cost millions of dollars worth of damages every winter.

There are many in the Twin Falls area due to the lack of funding for roads, which comes from gas taxes.

Conde said Idaho is short of dollars each year when it comes to road maintenance.