Getting your child ready for the first day of school

The first day of school is almost here, and that means it's time to get your child ready. From back to school shopping to getting back on a school schedule, there are a few things that you can do to help get your child ready for the first day.

Dr. Kathryn Reese said there are a few easy ways that can help ease those back to school nerves.

Start shopping when there are sales and take a practice drive to the school to confirm your route.

The day before school starts, she said parents and their kids can walk through the hallways and see what it will be like.

Going to bed earlier and waking up earlier is smart as well, so it's not such a shock on the first day.

“This is very important, especially for middle school. A lot of times, students will feel very anxious when they start that 6th grade. It's a new school, and they are jumping from classroom to classroom. So, just walking through, practicing the lockers, knowing where the bathrooms, the cafeteria are, all those essentials are really good,” she said.

She also said that if your student will be taking the bus or walking to school, it is important to go over those routes with them as well, so they are ready on the first day.