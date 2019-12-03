Gifts of Love nonprofit brings joy to senior citizens

One Magic Valley nonprofit is bringing joy to people living in senior homes. They call themselves Gifts of Love, and residents of the Bridgeview Estates got into the holiday spirit on Monday.

“(For) 22 years we’ve been trying to help folks have a merrier Christmas by providing gifts that they can choose for their family, and then also a gift for themselves from Santa,” said Linda Ruhter, the president of Gifts of Love.

Volunteers work all year long collecting donations from businesses and individuals, so that people who live in senior homes can give gifts to their family.

The residents of the home came down and could pick out gifts for their family, and then have them wrapped.

“The smiles on their faces and sometimes we see tears because they didn’t think that they would ever be able to give a gift to their family again,” said Ruhter when asked about the best part of the day.

And the activities director for Bridgeview Estates says that it's activities like this that really brighten up the residents' faces.

“People are here and it’s just every day, and so it’s nice just to have something, the monotony broken up about their day,” said activities director Breanna Dryden, the activities director. “We play blackjack and bingo and we have all kinds of food related gatherings and parties.”

It’s all about making sure that everyone feels loved on Christmas.

“It’s a great way to feel a part of like they are still giving to their family and still receiving for themselves on Christmas morning, because how sad would it be to be alone on Christmas morning,” Dryden said. "I hope that it makes them a special day for them and a special present for them."

People who would like to get involved with Gifts of Love can call Ruhter at 208-734-6566.