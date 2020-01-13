Gigi Hadid among potential jurors for Weinstein’s rape trial

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is in the running to be a juror in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial after telling a judge that she thinks she would be able to “keep an open mind on the facts.”

Model Gigi Hadid leaves New York Criminal Court on Monday, January 13, 2020. Hadid, who lives in Manhattan, is a potential juror in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial. (Credit: AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

Hadid lives in Manhattan.

She turned heads Monday as part of the latest pool of 120 potential jurors summoned for the case.

Hadid disclosed that she has met Weinstein and actress Salma Hayek, a potential witness, but said that she could remain impartial.

She was asked to return Thursday for additional questioning.

Weinstein is accused of raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting another in 2006.

