Girls on the Run of Southern Idaho

At Girls on the Run aims to inspire girls to recognize their inner strength and celebrate what makes them one of a kind.

Trained coaches lead small teams through research-based curricula which includes dynamic discussions, activities and running games. Over the course of the ten-week program, girls in 3rd-8th grade develop essential skills to help them navigate their worlds and establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness.

The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event.