Glenns Ferry, Fairfield and Rupert receive Operation Facelift awards

Three south-central Idaho cities received awards for projects done during an annual, region-wide community revitalization effort.

On Tuesday, Southern Idaho Economic Development announced the three Operation Facelift 2019 winners.

The cities that won awards include Glenns Ferry for Best Community Art Facelift, Fairfield for Best Placemaking Facelift and Rupert for Best Small Business Facelift.

The city of Glenns Ferry completed a series of projects, including installation of metal fish sculptures at the boat launch and waterway overlook and painting picnic tables in the city park. According to a news release from SIED, volunteers also painted trimming, restored historic street-level windows and made other facade improvements at the Penner & Fink Insurance building.

Fairfield restored the train car information center, located along Main Street in Fairfield. The project included restoring the deck on the train car with composite decking, planting and restoring flower beds, and replacing a portion of the gravel road with pavement.

Rupert completed 20 projects in public spaces and businesses around the town. The improvements included replacing or updating business signs around Rupert Square, painting building facades, painting and adding new picnic tables and garbage receptacles around town, planting trees, new concrete and painting at the basketball court, adding a zip line to Lincoln Park, among many other projects.