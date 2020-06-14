Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre begins summer play series

A small town theater had a big opening night of Saturday for the community to get involved in. KMVT was able to get a behind the scenes look before their first show.

The Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, is showcasing a melodrama known as, "How the West was Worn."

We spoke with the director of the show as well as a cast member, who tells us how much this 1914 theater means to the community.

“Are theater, it brings so much joy to people, it brings culture for the kids, it brings a sense of unity, it brings just a place for people to gather and to experience something fun together,” said Director Lisa Martin.

With lots of reservations made, they were excited to offer a night of entertainment, especially for those who need some relief from the current issues happening around the country.

“To see these families unite together and do this activity all together as a family, and then as multiple families within the community. It really has been an amazing opportunity for these families that, I don't think they could get in bigger city", Martin says.

If you missed Saturday’s show, you still have a chance to see and experience the melodrama. As they will be putting on a show every Saturday throughout the summer. Make a reservation on online at https://glennsferrytheatre.org or call at 208-580-4202.