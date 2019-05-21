Glenns Ferry senior named KMVT's overall Academic All-Star

A Glenns Ferry High School senior won the overall Academic All-Star presented by KMVT and First Federal.

Every week during the school year a student is chosen and awarded $100 for their academic and extracurricular achievements.

However, there is only one overall winner, and this year, it was Masiel Soto.

A panel of judges chose him, as throughout his high school career, he maintained a 4.0 GPA, along with serving almost 600 hours of community service.

Monday night, he learned that he won the recognition and $5,000 to go toward his school of choice.

"I'm really grateful. I'm really happy to have the opportunity to serve my community. They are really great. They're so accepting, welcoming, it makes me really want to enjoy volunteering. I love it here. Small town boy, just trying to make it," Masiel said.

After he's done with high school, he hopes to attend the University of Arizona and study biomedical engineering. Eventually, he wants to become a pharmacist.