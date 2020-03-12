Global stocks dive on coronavirus pandemic impact, US travel ban

TOKYO (AP) — Stock markets are tumbling after President Donald Trump imposed a travel ban on most of Europe and offered few new measures to contain the economic impact of the virus outbreak.

Trader Michael Gallucci touches his face asworks at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Benchmarks in Paris, London and Frankfurt all sank about 6% and Wall Street futures were down 5% Thursday.

That would see the S&P 500 fall into a bear market, a day after the Dow did the same.

World markets are enduring violent swings as investors rush to sell amid uncertainty about how badly the outbreak and efforts to contain it will hit the economy.

Investors want more aggressive action from the U.S. government amid growing uncertainty over how badly it will hit the economy.

