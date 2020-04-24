Attorney: GoFundMe set up for Lori Vallow is fake

A GoFundMe page for Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing Idaho children is not real.

According to Vallow's lawyer, this fundraiser was not set up by her husband Chad Daybell.

The fundraiser had a goal of $100 million, and has been taken down.

You may remember KMVT reporting Vallow's children, 17 year old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow have not been seen or heard from in nearly seven months.

Vallow is facing five counts in the case of her missing children--including two felony counts of desertion and non-support of dependent children.

She continues to maintain her innocence in regards to their disappearance.

