Fundraiser set up for family involved in crash south of Shoshone

A family friend has set up a Gofundme page Sunday for the family involved in a head on crash south of Shoshone Saturday, to help with funeral and medical costs.

Mekala Bingham, 29, of Dietrich, was driving southbound on US93 in a 2011 Toyota Sienna, also in the car was he husband, Hank, and the couple's two sons, 5 and 2, according to the Gofundme.

She was also pregnant.

Mekala died at the scene, Hank was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley, and the boys were eventually taken to Primary Children's in Utah.

The goal was to raise $10,000.

It passed that in less than 4 hours.

As of 4:50 P.M Sunday, more than $15,000 has been raised, with the new goal $20,000.