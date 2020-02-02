'God saved me': Wash. father narrowly survives when steel bar flies through windshield

A father of five from Washington credits his faith for sparing his life when a heavy-duty steel bar came careening through his car’s windshield.

Andrii Mordavets, a 40-year-old father of five, was driving home from work on Washington’s I-5 when a heavy-duty steel bar burst through the windshield of his car. (Source: Washington State Patrol/Facebook)

Andrii Mordavets, 40, was driving home from work Wednesday on Washington’s I-5 when he was nearly impaled by a heavy-duty steel bar that burst through the windshield of his car, only stopping when it lodged in the roof.

“To be honest, it happened so fast I didn’t even have time to think about it,” Mordavets said.

Mordavets suffered a nasty gash to his head, for which he needed eight stitches, but he’s just grateful his injuries weren’t more severe.

The father of five believes his survival is proof a higher power watched over him and kept him safe.

“They scanned my brain, and everything’s OK. I just have a scar… eight stitches on my head. By God’s mercy, I’m still alive,” Mordavets said. “I value life more. I think about spiritual things more. I have to live a decent life and use every moment of it.”

The Washington State Patrol says it doesn’t know if the steel bar fell off a vehicle in front of Mordavets or if it was kicked up by another driver. Finding who it belongs to might be impossible.

