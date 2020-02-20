Golden eagle found shot west of Oakley

Game officials are looking for information after a golden eagle was found shot west of Oakley.

On Feb. 10, officials with Idaho Fish and Game Magic Valley Region received a report of a mature eagle found dead. The agency issued a news release on Thursday.

In addition to being a violation of state law, shooting a golden eagle is also a federal offense under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Citizens Against Poaching at 1-800-632-5999 or the Idaho Fish and Game Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359.

Callers may remain anonymous and information leading to an arrest qualifies for a CAP reward.

IDFG said golden eagles get their name from the golden feathers on the back of their head and neck. The rest of their body is brown. Unlike most birds of prey, golden eagles have feathers on their legs, all the way down to their talons.