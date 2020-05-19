Twin Falls Gold's Gym discusses changes during stage 2 reopening

As Idaho is now into stage 2 of Gov. Brad Little's plan to reopen the state, gyms are now opening across the Magic Valley

After being closed for almost three months, Gold's Gym in Twin Falls is once again seeing members walk through its doors. In order to keep its patrons safe, the business has implemented cleaning protocols more strict than the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines.

“We've got employees wiping things down every half an hour, as well giving out sanitization bottles to each member and asking them to wipe them down as they use it,” said Gold’s Gym employee Hendrik Wohlgemuth.

Returning members can come back expecting to see the gym looking better then when they left, and social distancing can also be seen throughout the gym.

“We basically did some remodel projects, got the gym looking really nice for our members for when they got to come back,” Wohlgemuth said. “We have also shut down every other cardio equipment so there is always at least one machine between each person."

For those who may be looking to get back in shape after being stuck at home, Gold's Gym is also offering some promotions.

“We have got a paid in full promotion where you can get 16 months for the price of 12 months, or we have like no processing fees on some of our memberships," he said. "We have got a lot of different options, and one of our front desk staff would be more than happy to go over that with anyone who has any more questions. “

Kids club and group fitness classes are set to open on Monday, with limited capacity.