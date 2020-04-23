Golf courses remain open in Idaho

With the stay-home order in effect until the end of April, many businesses have had to shutter doors now for three weeks. Not the golf industry though.

Golf courses have to adhere by strict guidelines set by the state.

For instance, the clubhouse, restaurant and bar are closed. No more than one person to a golf cart, except for members of the same household. Courses must thoroughly clean with disinfectant, all carts and equipment before and after each use.

This outdoor activity does provide patrons with fresh air and a chance to exercise, especially if they walk the course.

And for Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls, business is good, especially at this difficult time.

Zach Abels says, "we are operating out of a window that we didn't know opened about three weeks ago, so that's kind of fun and exciting." "It's been trying and hard, but everyday we get a little bit better at it and we have provided a pretty good product."

