Gooding Basque Association to host first Friday dinner

The Gooding Basque Association is preparing for its first Friday dinner where the public is invited to learn more about the Basque community.

The meal will be taking place at the Gooding Basque Center from 6-8 p.m. on Friday.

As well as eating a traditional meal of lamb, meatballs, homemade soup, sheepherders bread, Basque rice, green beans, lamp rib, and many desserts, the Oneida family will be there with handmade items to buy for the holidays.

“A lot of people weren't used to having it, but now, you know it's brought more people out, it's kind of grown in our culture,” said Julie Gough, the president of the association. “The Basques are known to be very friendly, it's nice to come, usually the guys are playing some moose, which is a card game they enjoy. You can hear the Basque language being spoken there and it's just a fun environment for you to come to and your family.”

It costs $16 for adults, $14 for senior citizens, and $8 for children under 12.

For more information, call Julie Gough at 208-308-5051