Gooding seeks nonprofit youth center designation

The Gooding Community Center is aiming to provide resources and educational opportunities for youth in the area.

Its founders, Gooding County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Pember and Juvenile Probation Officer Jamie Price with other community members recently filed an application to the Internal Revenue Service for the center to be eligible as a nonprofit organization.

Price said they took on the project after North Canyon Medical Center conducted a survey and found that the public's concern was the prevalence of drug and alcohol use among teens.

"In the last three years we've seen sort of an uptick in misdemeanors pot use, misdemeanors alcohol use. A lot of these crimes statistically speak towards kids not just having anything to do," Pember said.

Their goal is for the center to be a hub of learning experiences and recreational activities for all ages. Price said they hope to partner with other organizations that strive for community involvement.

"Our library has a great summer program that they run, the rec district they do stuff for the summer. What we're trying to do is hopefully tie in with all of these to kind of work with them and work with the schools. Because we're missing a population of kids. We're missing a population of kids. We're missing some of those at-risk youth and kids that could possibly be at risk."

Price and Pember expect to hear back within 30 days from the IRS if they meet the requirements as a nonprofit. Pember believes the center would help untapped potential the county youth.

"This is something that will spark that potential," he said.

"Get some new experiences for the kids," Price said.

If the center does get the approval, the next step is to reach out to the community and get feedback in what they would like to see be implemented in the center.

"We don't want to re-invent the wheel, but we want to do it the right way," Price said.