Gooding to install security cameras at playgrounds following vandalism

Recent vandalism and broken equipment at Gooding playgrounds has prompted the instillation of security cameras.

The Gooding Community Playgrounds group has spent the last five years improving and updating the playgrounds in the city.

All of the playgrounds have been built by volunteers, and over the past four years they have installed three playgrounds, which has cost them nearly one-quarter of a million dollars.

They have gotten grants, donations, and sponsors to help the playgrounds.

The City of Gooding has recently announced that they will be installing security cameras at all the playgrounds, to make sure they are kept safe.

"We recently have been speaking with the city of Gooding who is going to be installing security cameras in the local playgrounds," said public relations director Becca Pereria. "You are always going to have those people who take advantage of those sort of thing, but for the most part people have been nothing but grateful. You hear on Facebook all the time of people who are picking up the garbage just because, teaching their children to take care of it, because most of our projects have been volunteer projects."

The motto of the Gooding Community Playgrounds is happiness and joy for everyone.