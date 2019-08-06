Final designs presented to Gooding County for proposed new jail

To combat jail overcrowding, improve and provide for the needs of Gooding County Sheriffs Office, the county is eyeing a new jail facility.

On Monday, an architect presented a final design on two proposals, a 80-bed jail or a 48-bed jail structure to Gooding County Commissioners, sheriff's department and the citizens committee.

The features would include staff break room, a new sheriff's office, conference, training, interviewing, separate evidence and storage rooms, male and female locker, separate evidence storage and processing rooms.

"Currently we have a 21-bed facility, we had people sleeping in the floors for months," said Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough. "It's not safe, it's not safe for the inmates especially for the detention deputies. The jail was built over 40 years ago with old technology."

The 80-bed jail is estimated to cost around $14 million and 48-bed jail would cost nearly $12 million.

The county's plan is to expand the sheriff's department annex building, which currently sits a little more than 7,000 square feet in size. An 80-bed jail will add additional 20,000 square feet and a 48-bed jail will add 16,000 square feet.

If the county decides to move forward with the 48-bed jail facility, Ken Gallegos with Lombard Conrad Architects said 15 out of those beds could be rented out to other Magic Valley counties that are experiencing jail overcrowding.

"This facility is old, it's been here 40 years. It costs us $139 per day per prisoner to operate this jail. We could go to a bigger jail and do it for $50 per day, because of your staffing costs," Gough said.

Gough said they are leaning more toward the 80-bed jail facility but the citizens committee will be working to better provide more information to the public and decide, which option is feasible and beneficial to the county. A proposed bond could be in the works.

"The county has never run a bond," Gough said. "This courthouse was built quite a while ago. It wasn't paid for with bond money."

The proposed jail facility could benefit courthouse employees as well, Gough explained.

"We have employees in this courthouse that are literally in closets," he said. "We had to take out closets and make them offices. Not only does this help the jail population it also helps the courthouse to expand and much better working conditions."