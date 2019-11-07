Gooding County sheriff discusses next steps after bond fails

Voters in Gooding County made their voices heard Tuesday, when they voted against a $15.9 million bond for a new jail.

The general obligation bond that would have constructed a county jail construction and provide courthouse renovations needed a supermajority, or 66.7%, to pass.

The ballot item only received a little more than 50% of yes votes.

The bond was to reconstruct and expand the sheriff's annex building, which was a former school, as well as update the courthouse and upgrade the jail to an 80-bed facility.

KMVT talked with Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough about what comes next, after the bond failed.

“We're not sure yet. I haven't had the chance to sit down and talk with the commissioners yet to see how we'll proceed from here," Gough said. "The problem's not going to go away so we got to attack it somehow."

Gough says that he will meet with the county commissioners the week after next.