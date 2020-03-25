Gooding County commissioners sign emergency declaration documents

Monday, the Gooding County commissioners signed emergency declaration documents regarding COVID-19.

Graphic with Gooding County Emergency Declaration. The documents was signed on Monday in preemptive measure in advance of any confirmed COVID-19 cases (Source: MGN).

Officials say they hope the orders will allow them ability to act quickly as new challenges in the event arise.

Gooding County has not yet seen a verified case, but officials say it is the belief of all Gooding elected officials that acting quickly is best for the public's health and safety.

