Gooding Fire Chief describes progress, responsibilities in fighting California wildfires

Idaho firefighters are making progress helping battle blazes in California.

Gooding Fire Chief Brandon Covey is among the Idaho firefighters already in California helping battle the Kindcade Fire in northern California. He says responders have been able to get a lot of good work in over Tuesday night into Wednesday.

While wind speeds picked up overnight in the region, firefighters were able to limit the spread of the fire and increase containment on the blaze.

On Wednesday, Covey said he and his team from southern Idaho are in the Chalk Hill Division working around the residences making sure everything is out. Responding to the fire in the northern California wine country has required southern Idaho firefighters like Covey to adapt to a new environment and he says crews are taking new roles such as managing animals.

"We are dealing with a lot of displaced animals," Covey said. "There has been a group of people coming around feeding them. We have fixed fences and fed livestock."

While there is still a Red Flag Warning in effect through the afternoon, weather conditions are expected to be more favorable going into the rest of the week.

As of Wednesday morning Cal Fire list the Kincade Fire as having burned a total of 76,825 acres with 30% (23,048 acres) being contained. At least 206 structures have been destroyed, and 40 have been damaged. Total personnel assigned to the Kincade Fire has increased to more than 5,000. The expected full containment is now listed as Nov. 7. The cause of the Kincade Fire is still under investigation.

Late Tuesday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little approved sending additional resources and personnel to be sent to California to fight wildfires.