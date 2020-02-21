Gooding Municipal Airport takes first step in updating it's master plan

The Gooding Municipal airport held the first of many meetings Thursday regarding their master plan.

The whole process of updating the master plan takes about 18 months.

"Trying to match the size of the community, the growth of the community, with the airport make sure that its’ keeping up with it," said Rick Patton an aviation planner.

The last time the Gooding Municipal Airport updated their master plan was about 20 years ago.

"It’s to match the airport itself with the community, so that we don’t overbuild or under build the airport, or over invest or under invest," said Patton.

A lot of research and time goes into updating the plan.

"Different facilities, different companies, that want to base here in Gooding, we would be able to either accommodate them or not accommodate them according to the aircraft that they fly, so the master plan will kind of get in and talk to the community about what size airport they should be," said Patton.

He says that airports are excellent for the economy all across Idaho.

There is a huge impact of aviation across Idaho, and Gooding is no exception, we are seeing spill over from Hailey here, we are seeing a lot of Ag activity out of Gooding again that is impact in the community with jobs with funds with a lot of employment out here," said Patton.

Where does the community get the money to be able to update the plan?

"There is a pot of money that the FAA helps us with, that normally comes from ticket taxes, from sale of fuel, from if you buy an airplane tire there is an excise tax that go on that, well that pot of money comes back to small community airports to do things like master plan, runway extension, those kinds of things," said Patton.