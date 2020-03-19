Gooding School District goes from classrooms to curbside deliveries

The Gooding School District is making an effort to keep kids fed during these uncertain times, from in-school lunch bells to curbside deliveries.

Since the district closed their doors to students on Mo,nday the hallways have been empty, this all done in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Through this, the school nutrition program has not missed an opportunity to ensure that no kid goes hungry.

From 7 a.m. till 9 a.m. in the morning Monday through Friday, they are offering free breakfast and lunch by curbside delivery to any person 18 years old and younger. Any child from any community is welcome to come.

"Parents have been laid off of jobs, or they are waiting for the next paycheck before they can buy groceries," said Brandee Sabala Gooding Elementary principal. "Are hope is that this helps alleviate a little bit of the stress that families are feeling with the COVID-19 virus and the affects that's having on our community."

The program also has 15 different mobile locations, so that community members do not have to travel to the elementary school in order to get food. Just Wednesday they served nearly 350 youth, and will continue to serve more through spring break.

"The community is going to pull together," said Susan Bolton, Gooding resident. "Gooding is always going to pull together, that is why I love living here."

Other school districts in southcentral Idaho are also offer meal to children in the community. KMVT is working on a list, which can be found