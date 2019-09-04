$16M Gooding County jail bond to be on November ballot

Gooding County Commissioners and Sheriff's Office plan to have a jail bond on the November ballot. The county will ask voters to help fund a new jail facility and sheriff's office, estimated at a price of just under $16 million.

On Tuesday, the citizens committee along with deputies and county commissioners had the conversation on how they will be providing information to the public about the proposed new jail (Source: KMVT).

"We're going to use an existing building to make the sheriff's office out of, which is already saving us a million dollars," said Sheriff Shaun Gough of the Gooding County Sheriff's Office.

The plan is to reconstruct and expand the sheriff's annex building, which was a former school. The sheriff's office is located inside the Gooding County Courthouse.

Gough said there's a need for jail facility to provide all the necessary resources for the deputies. He believes if they don't try for new jail now, because of inflation, the cost for a jail facility could rise in the future.

"If we wait five years, it's going to cost probably 48 percent more on what it is today, so at some point Gooding County has to do something," he said. "We're growing, the courthouse is running out of room, we're running out of room out in the jail. It's costing me $136 a day per inmate to house them here. We build a new jail and that gets cut literally in half, because you can rent out bed space and cover some of your cost."

Currently they have a 21-bed jail facility. The proposed new jail will be able to house 80 beds. The county has until Sept. 16 to submit their proposal for the November election.

The proposed plan is to have a 20-year bond for nearly $16 million, which equates to about $94 per $100,000 on a person's taxes.