Gooding County woman making masks for community members

A Magic Valley woman is doing what she can to help those in her community during the coronavirus pandemic

Cindy Brooks, the owner of Rockin CB Creations, decided to put her skills to use to make face masks, after talking with some of her friends with the Gooding Quick Response Unit about how their supplies were looking.

Brooks told KMVT she knows they aren't N95 grade, but having some protection is better than none, so she's making the masks for her friends and the community, and has gotten support from all over.

“I have a gal in Hagerman who's got 200 Ziplock bags in the mail for me," Brooks said. "And she ran into amazing generosity at the Post Office there. Where people saw what she was doing and let her cut in line, because she had all these bags. And she thanked me for allowing her to be a part. I just had another business owner in town drop off some money so I can purchase more supplies. It's everybody coming together. I have a feeling a lot of people’s faith is going to be restored, 'cause I know mine has been.”

She added that her post about making the masks has blown up, with people reaching out to her.

She also said that anyone can make masks, and the pattern she uses is from JoAnn’s.