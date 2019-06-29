Gooding Fire trains on rope rescue as they pursue their own rescue team

The Gooding Fire Department and a few other firefighters from other cities just wrapped up a five day training course for rope rescue.

"It's actually with Gooding Fire, Twin Falls Fire, Burley Fire and even one member from St. John Fire from South Carolina," said Kory Soderquist, the owner of Battle Born Rescue based in Nevada.

He was teaching the firefighters for an entry level class of rope rescue.

"What they’re starting with, even if somebody is starting off with somebody that has a general knowledge, where someone can safely lower a rescuer down, access our patient and bring him either up safely or back down to the ground," he said.

Tim Rienstra, the deputy fire chief for Gooding, said they are actually trying to create their own special operations rescue team for the county.

"Which would be covered by the four fire departments in Gooding County," he said. "This class is enabling us to get our guys trained up to at least a technician level to be able to operate and go out on any technical rescues that may happen on any sort of technical rescues that may happen in the Snake River canyon, the little City of Rocks, wherever we’re needed within Gooding County."

He said they'd like to get a few other training in like swift water training before they officially get a team together.

"It's been very warm, it's been hot, lots of hot, lots of sweating, lots of hard work. Our bodies are sore, but it's been an immense amount of knowledge and exceptionally good training. I think it's a big benefit to everyone here and it's been exceptional."

Rienstra said they already have a search and rescue team so a SORT group would just supplement and assist them.

So far, the SORT group they're starting is donation based.

"We’ve gotten a large chunk of money from Glanbia and working with businesses around Gooding and within Gooding County for donation only," he said. "Blue Fire Wilderness has agreed to help us with some equipment. So far, we’ve got some money in and we’re requesting businesses for some additional money, but there’s no cost to tax payers at this time."