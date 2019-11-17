Gooding man displaced after house fire

The Gooding Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday afternoon, after an elderly man was apparently burning weeds outside his house, when the fire got into a port and made its way inside, according to Gooding Fire Chief Brandon Cobey.

The man, who is deaf, wasn’t aware of the fire, until neighbors rescued him.

The fire was eventually put out but started back up again at 2 A.M. Sunday morning, this time in the lower insulation in the attic.

Wendell Fire Department assisted Gooding Fire Department with both fires.

The fire was finally extinguished by 5 A.M. Sunday morning.

The man has been displaced, and the fire department gave him money from their benefit fund, a total of $500 dollars.

Cobey says the man was "a little stirred up."

