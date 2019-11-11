Gooding nonprofit receives a helping hand

A Gooding-based food pantry has newer, more reliable equipment thanks to a grant from the Idaho Foodbank.

Gooding non-profit receives a helping hand (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

Helping Hearts and Hands provides a community food pantry, limited emergency assistance and food box donations to those in need.

Food is stored at their facility for members of the community to come in and get some whenever needed.

Originally they had an old refrigerator that was donated to them and they began encountering issues with it freezing their food which then affected the rate at which they could help the community.

This grant they received from the Idaho Foodbank in the amount of $2,293.00 is now going fix this issue.

"We bought a new refrigerator so that we could stock more refrigerator foods in the front where we make our boxes," says Kimberly Milloy a volunteer. "Our old one was freezing everything so we had to do a lot of running back and forth because it froze, so having this new one is fabulous," says Kimberly Milloy a volunteer.

She says how thankful she is to the Idaho Foodbank and she feels lucky to be part of such a generous county.