Gooding places in top three for water taste test

The City of Gooding placed in top three for "Best Tasting Water" at the annual Idaho Rural Water Spring Conference.

The conference was held in early March and hosted by the Idaho Rural Water Association. There were more than 20 entries submitted and Gooding came in third place.

The first place winner will get a chance to travel to Washington D.C. and compete for a national award.

Larry ByBee is Gooding's Public Works Director and said the water was judged on taste, smell and clarity.

"We're very excited, It's the first time that I'm aware that we competed and the operators are very excited about submitting another sample next year," ByBee said.

The city continues to work on improving their water system and crews have installed over 14,000 of new pipe and two wells.