Gooding residents did not develop measles after Seattle exposure

South Central Public Health District is ending the investigation into nearly 50 people exposed to the measles virus while traveling in Seattle last month.

A team of nurses and epidemiologists interviewed each person exposed, and monitored their health over the last two weeks. Cheryle Becker, SCPHD public health division administrator says, "None of the patients developed measles symptoms and the incubation period is now over. That means there is no more measles risk for the group unless they are exposed to the disease again."

During the investigation, the epidemiology team confirmed 42 of the 48 people in Gooding exposed to measles had at least one MMR shot, the vaccine given to protect against measles, mumps and rubella. The remaining six patients were confident they had also received the vaccination, but did not have an immunization record. SCPHD will continue to monitor for any disease outbreaks in south-central Idaho.

With the summer travel season starting this weekend, this travel exposure to measles shows how easily this disease could be transmitted to the Magic Valley.

