Gooding begins seasonal farmers market, looks for vendors to join

The Gooding Farmers Market is starting up again and they are looking for more vendors to join them.

The market is on the corner of 13th Avenue and Main Street every Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Now they have pies, fruits and vegetables, flowers, soap and milk.

The idea is to support the local community who are farmers, ranchers, or home gardeners.

"Like I said we are open to pretty much every vendor as long as you are 50 percent handmade or homegrown," said Melanie Gallup.

They began their farmers market for the year on May 5.

If anyone would like to get involved they can contact Gallup at 208-358-2027.