Gooding woman dies following single-car crash

A deadly crash claimed the life of a Gooding woman late Monday night.

First responders were called to the crash at about 9 p.m. at the intersection of 1800 East and 1725 South in Gooding County.

Lindia Elting, 38, of Gooding was driving around when she went off the road and hit a power pole. It is still unclear what caused her to go off the road. Elting was not wearing a seat belt when she was thrown out of her car.

She was taken to North Canyon Medical Center by ambulance, then was flown to Saint Alphonses Regional Medical Center in Boise, where she later died.

Her family has been notified of their loss. ISP is investigating the crash and was assisted by Gooding County Sheriff’s Office and Gooding Police Department.