Gordy's Highway 30 Music Festival takes precautions to offer a great show

While the coronavirus may have had to change or cancel many events Gordy's Highway 30 music festival is still a go.

Gordy Schroeder tells KMVT about the annual Highway 30 music festival. (Source: KMVT/KSVT)

Bringing people together through music for the past 10 years Gordy’s Highway 30 music festival is gearing up for the 2020 show.

"Due to everything that has been going on, we made a lot of changes, and we were asked are you going to cancel, are you going to cancel, and our answer to that is no we are not, we are going to hold tight, somebody needs to be that light at the end of the tunnel," said Gordy Schroeder, the spokesperson for the festival.

The event is on June 25th through 27th at the Filer Fair Grounds, and while they have had to make a few changes to keep people safe and spread apart, Gordy says the weekend will be fun.

"The fair board, our county commissioners, all the way up to the powers that be at the state, we’ve all been working together, and we’ve been following every rule and regulations,it all worked out and we’re ready to go," said Schroeder.

Like the fair, they will be cleaning and offering more hand washing stations.

"We’re working on programs to do a little more sanitizing, or at least have the product there to allow people to do their own sanitizing if they feel," said John Pitz, the fair manager.

And Gordy hopes that this will be a bright spot in people’s lives.

"All you do is you get up you go to work, you do the right things, and so all we’ve been doing is existing, everybody is afraid, they are this or that, and we need to get back to living," said Schroeder.