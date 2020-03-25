WATCH LIVE: Gov. Brad Little issues statewide 'stay home' order

The Idaho governor is issuing a statewide "stay home" order. The order is asking people to leave home to obtain essential services. Employers who do not provide essential service are being asking to do everything they can to make sure their employees can work from home.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little is hosting a press conference to update Idahoans on the COVID-19 pandemic in Idaho. The press conference is being hosted at Gowen Field in Boise. (Source: KBOI)

Idaho Gov. Brad Little made the announcement Wednesday during a press conference Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Idaho Military Division State Headquarters on Gowen Field.

The order is effective immediate. It will remain in effect fro 21 days. The working of the order will be available later Wednesday.

Essential services like medical, grocery stores, restaurants will drive-thru services will continue to provide services.

More information to follow.

KMVT will have a livestream of the event in this story post. KMVT will also update this post with information from the press conference.