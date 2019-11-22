Gov. Brad Little signs executive order to allow hemp transportation in Idaho

Gov. Brad Little issued an executive order Tuesday that temporarily legalized interstate transportation of industrial hemp through Idaho.

Little said he hopes the executive order, which serves as a stopgap measure until the Idaho legislature enacts a more permanent solution, might resolve conflicts between state and federal law related to the interstate transportation of hemp across Idaho.

The plant could only be transported if it contained 0.3 percent or less THC.

The executive order does not authorize or legalize the production of hemp, its byproducts, oils or any other derivative prohibited by Idaho law.

"I did an executive order to where we would not be in conflict with federal law," Little tells KMVT.

The order comes after new interim rules issued October 31 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture regulating the production and transportation of hemp.

Drivers transporting hemp across Idaho will be required to stop at the first port of entry and present documentation.