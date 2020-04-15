Gov. Brad Little extends stay-home order through April

Wednesday morning, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced extending his 21-day stay-home order until the end of the April.

There are some exceptions, some non-essential businesses can open for curb side services and delivery.

Non-essential businesses can also prepare to open May 1. Businesses must maintain safe social distancing.

Limit people in the workplace and help direct flow of employees.

The goal is to open the state economy by May 1 or as soon as possible, following expert recommendations.

The governor also is stressing for people to use masks in public, and while it seems the curve of COVID-19 cases are going down, if people do not follow recommendations a second spike could happen.

Wednesday marked the end of the initial 21-day stay-home order that was announced in March.

The governor said the latest information will be available on the state's coronavirus website following the press conference.

KMVT will put more information in this story when it is available