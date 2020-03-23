Gov. Little announces Idaho tax filing extension, updates measures to handle COVID-19

Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced a 60-day tax extension for Idahoans and rule changes to allow retired nurses and doctors to more easily re-enter the workforce.

During a Friday, March 20, press conference, Gov. Brad Little announced a first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Kootenai County and 12 new cases in Blaine County. Officials have issued a shelter-in-place order for Blaine County residents (Source: CBS/KBOI)

Monday's press conference was held in the Governor’s Ceremonial Office in Boise. The goal was to update Idahoans on the proactive measures the state is taking to help citizens in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor encouraged residents to stay home if they are sick. The governor assured those in attendance and watching the press conference that the state is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Little said the reason the state is not implementing state-wide shelter-in-place measures is because of the expansiveness of the state and variations by jurisdictions. He said such restrictive measures may not be warranted in areas where there are no current cases of the coronavirus or concerns of community spread.

Little said the new state tax filing deadline has been pushed to June 15.

