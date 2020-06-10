Gov. Little announces tax relief plan

Governor Brad Little was in Twin Falls Monday morning holding a press conference about public safety and the state of coronavirus in Idaho.

Governor Little announced that legislators, cities and counties along with his office have a new plan that leverages federal coronavirus relief funds to cover local public safety personnel salaries.

He stated that the move will allow cities and counties to pass on the savings to property tax payers. He said the move is expected to provide 200 million dollars in property tax relief. Little said he appreciates the cities and counties working with his office to ensure the budget savings will be given back to the people of Idaho in the form of property tax relief.

The tax relief is designed to help ensure no jobs are lost. “Our focus is to support our communities, our police, fire and EMS personnel and ensure there are no reductions in public safety during these unprecedented times.” Little said.

He added his coronavirus financial advisory committee, will finalize the parameters for local government to participate in this program at its June 12th meeting.

