Idaho governor to honor Idaho State Police program

Gov. Brad Little will recognize the valuable contribution Peace Office Standards and Training by naming Jan. 7, Idaho POST Day.

POST is provided by the Idaho State Police, and has been providing basic training to law enforcement officers from throughout the state of Idaho since 1970, according to a press release. The program has trained every law enforcement agency in Idaho.

ISP Lt. Robert Rausch explained what the program does.

“POST tries to put in the training and the benchmarks so the folks in law enforcement are the top quality product that the public deserves and they expect out of us,” Rausch said.

Co-located with the ISP Headquarters in Meridian, POST now provides basic and in-service training in nine law enforcement disciplines as directed by the legislature, and under the guidance and oversight of the POST Council, appointed by the Governor. According to a news release, these include patrol officer, detention officer, emergency communications officer, felony probation and parole officer, misdemeanor probation officer, correction officer, juvenile detention officer, juvenile probation officer and juvenile correction officer.

Read the full news release here.