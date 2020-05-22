Gov. Little host press conference on COVID-19 testing strategy

https://www.idahoptv.org/shows/idahoinsession/governor/
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 11:46 AM, May 22, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho Gov. Brad Little will host a press conference regarding a new COVID-19 testing strategy on Friday, May 22 at 12 p.m. MT in the Lincoln Auditorium in Boise.

FILE - In this March 13, 2020 file photo, Idaho Gov. Brad Little speaks at a news conference in Boise, Idaho and proclaims a state of emergency in Idaho in hopes of preventing the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)

You can find a link to the live streaming of the conference in this post when the feed is available.

We are expecting that link to be provided right before noon.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus