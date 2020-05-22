Gov. Little host press conference on COVID-19 testing strategy

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will host a press conference regarding a new COVID-19 testing strategy on Friday, May 22 at 12 p.m. MT in the Lincoln Auditorium in Boise.

FILE - In this March 13, 2020 file photo, Idaho Gov. Brad Little speaks at a news conference in Boise, Idaho and proclaims a state of emergency in Idaho in hopes of preventing the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)

You can find a link to the live streaming of the conference in this post when the feed is available.

We are expecting that link to be provided right before noon.