Governor Little tours Twin Falls business as state reopens

Governor Brad Little toured Rudy's in Twin Falls Friday morning, as part of touring the state as it starts to reopen.

"It was an honor to have governor little here and his staff. This is an important day because it's the first day of phase one for a lot of stores like us in retail to get back into selling, which we desperately need," stated Rudy's co owner Tom Ashenbrener.

"We definitely want to get things kick started, as everybody in here, we still have all those standards, those epidemiological standards of hygiene, and social distancing that we're strongly urging people, but if you feel comfortable, to get out, but of course, if you're sick stay home," added Governor Little.

Even though cases and deaths continue to rise, Little said Idaho is ready to reopen, as long as everyone follows his 4 stage plan.

"Yesterday (Thursday), I think Idaho and Ohio were written up as two of the states who were most qualified to open because of our numbers. Now we don't have enough testing, we're increasing our tracing of people who test positive, but our numbers, and you can go out to the hospital here, and see the fact that we have hospital capacity. And that's the most important thing," Little explained.

However, should there be an increase in cases following phase one, things will be reevaluated.

"If we're just a little bit over our standard, we'll do one thing. If we're way over the standard, we'll come back. But it's important for us and for your viewers and listeners to know that they have to continue with the incredible sacrifices they've made and change in their personal behavior, to where we can continue on that trajectory, because is things go wide open, we have a bunch of community spread and then we'll have to go back down, and that's what every renowned expert advises," Little said.

And even though it will be slow returning to normal, Rudy's is ready to welcome back both returning and new customers.

"Whether you agree with the government, the governor, the president, or any of that stuff, we're all in this together, so lets be safe and respect each other's space. I think we'll be alright if we do that. We've got a great community of people who care about each other, and that's a big deal," Ashenbrener said.