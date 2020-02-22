Governor Little wants justice for missing Rexburg kids

Governor Brad Little made comments on the disappearance of two missing Idaho kids, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow.

Governor Little was in Jerome Saturday, attending the Minidoka National Historic Site Visitor Center Grand Opening.

Putting you first, KMVT asked him for comment regarding the two missing Idaho kids Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, and their mother Lori Vallow's recent extradition hearing.

"That extradition hearing will come from Madison county, in Rexburg, come to our office, we will run it through our system, and then we will send it back and it will go to Hawaii for extradition, and I think that is where it is right now. I hope there is justice and I hope the children are found," said Governor Little.