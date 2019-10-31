Gov. Little's salmon and steelhead recovery work group meets in Twin Falls

At the College of Southern Idaho, Gov. Brad Little's work group on salmon and steelhead recovery met Tuesday and Wednesday.

The governor created this group in April in order to bring together people from all across Idaho to discuss what can be done for steelhead and salmon recovery in the gem state.

“Gov. Little wanted to start this group that would consider how to bring salmon and steelhead back to Idaho in healthy and abundant numbers,” said Katherine Himes the director of the McClure Center in Boise.

They have met in Boise, Lewiston, Twin Falls, and Salmon.

“There are different parts of Idaho that help us understand more about fish," Himes said. "We went to Salmon to see more about upstream habitat, and what’s happening with restoration of that habitat. We went to Lewiston to tour the port and learn more about transportation on the water."

The goal of the work group is to come up with shared policy recommendations.

“Lots of different perspectives need to come up with ideas, and then we can give those ideas to the governor,” Himes said.

The last meeting of 2019 will be in Boise, but the group will continue to meet in 2020.

“It’s really important because we need to recover salmon and steelhead in abundant and healthy population. We need to think about what we can do in Idaho to help the numbers,” Himes said.