Governor makes appointment to fill N. Idaho House seat

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has appointed Aaron von Ehlinger to immediately fill a northern Idaho House seat until November's general election.

The Republican governor made the appointment Wednesday, one day after von Ehlinger won the Republican primary for the seat.

Von Ehlinger had challenged incumbent Republican Rep. Thyra Stevenson for the seat representing Nez Perce and Lewis counties.

But Stevenson died on May 11 following a heart attack.

The 6th Legislative District Republican Central Committee then nominated von Ehlinger and two others as potential picks for Little.

That makes von Ehlinger the incumbent in the November general election, where he is running unopposed.